US army escaping from region after Iran attacks

The public relations department of the IRGC issued a statement on Wednesday warning that the US military is acting against Iran under the guise of non-military facilities in the Persian Gulf littoral states.

The IRGC mentioned Qatar and Bahrain where the US troops are fleeing for safety after the powerful drone and missiles strikes on the part of Iranian armed forces.

It also warned that the continuation of covert operations by the US army will put in danger their military and economic infrastructure.

