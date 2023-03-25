Iranian, Omani foreign ministers discuss ties by phone

Amir-Abdollahian congratulated Albusaidi on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan and highlighted issues of mutual interest in bilateral ties including the need for coordination of the upcoming visit of Oman’s sultan to Tehran.

The top Omani diplomat also congratulated Amir-Abdollahian on the month of Ramadan and the ancient eid of Nowruz and discussed some bilateral and regional issues with the Iranian foreign minister.

The two officials further exchanged views about the Omani sultan’s trip to Iran, the positive reception of the Iranian-Saudi agreement, Iran’s ties with the European Union and the sanctions removal talks.

MNA/MFA