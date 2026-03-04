Iran warns Europe against standing on wrong side of history

"The EU/E3 once played a pivotal role in int'l diplomacy, helping to forge the 2015 JCPOA—a landmark achievement of European foreign policy that was torpedoed by this U.S. administration," Baghaei wrote on X.

"Today, under pressure from the German Chancellor, some EU members risk being placed on the wrong side of history by appearing complicit in U.S./Israel acts of aggression & war crimes against the Iranian nation, one of the world’s oldest and the most enduring civilizational Nation-States."

"The Union must oppose any move reminiscent of historical NAZI mindsets and instead uphold its commitment to international law and justice."

MNA