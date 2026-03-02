Iran's IRGC targets Netanyahu's office

IRGC Public Relations said that the office of the criminal Prime Minister of the Zionist regime and the resident of the commander of the regime's air force were attacked and severely hit by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the targeted and surprise attacks by Kheybar missiles in the tenth wave of attacks.
The fate of the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime is shrouded in uncertainty.
MNA
TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – In a statement on Monday, the IRGC announced that it had targeted the office of the Israeli premier with Kheybar missiles.
