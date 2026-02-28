Yemeni leader says the Umma needs to stand with Iran

In a televised speech on Saturday night, Al-Houthi lauded the Leader of the Islamic Revolution as a great resolved leader who seeks stability and power for Muslim nations.

He called on the Muslims in the world and freedom-seeking nations to stand with Iran amid the US-Zionist aggression.

Al-Houthi declared that the Yemenis stand with Iran in the face of aggression.

He noted that the Israeli and US aggression is aimed at materializing the Greater Israel plot to gain control over all Muslims.

MNA