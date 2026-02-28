  1. Politics
Feb 28, 2026

Yemeni leader says the Umma needs to stand with Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Leader of Yemen's Ansarullah Resistance Movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said Saturday that the Islamic Umma has to stand with Iran against the US and Israeli regime who seek to control all Muslim nations.

In a televised speech on Saturday night, Al-Houthi lauded the Leader of the Islamic Revolution as a great resolved leader who seeks stability and power for Muslim nations.

He called on the Muslims in the world and freedom-seeking nations to stand with Iran amid the US-Zionist aggression. 

Al-Houthi declared that the Yemenis stand with Iran in the face of aggression.

He noted that the Israeli and US aggression is aimed at materializing the Greater Israel plot to gain control over all Muslims.

