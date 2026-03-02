IRGC issues evacuation order for Israel

In a statement, the IRGC announced that a barrage of "Kheybar missiles" has opened "massive gates of fire" upon the occupied territories.

Confirmed targets are the government complex in Tel Aviv, military and security hubs in Haifa and several sites in East al-Quds.

The IRGC also issued a directive:"Residents in the occupied territories should immediately distance themselves from military, security, and government sites—and leave the occupied territories immediately."

MNA