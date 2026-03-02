  1. Politics
Mar 2, 2026, 11:19 AM

IRGC issues evacuation order for Israel

IRGC issues evacuation order for Israel

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps has urged the Zionists to immediately leave occupied Palestine.

In a statement, the IRGC announced that a barrage of "Kheybar missiles" has opened "massive gates of fire" upon the occupied territories.
Confirmed targets are the government complex in Tel Aviv, military and security hubs in Haifa and several sites in East al-Quds.
The IRGC also issued a directive:"Residents in the occupied territories should immediately distance themselves from military, security, and government sites—and leave the occupied territories immediately."
MNA

News ID 242292

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News