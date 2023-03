Amir-Abdollahian's visit to Russia is aimed at pursuing the agreements made between the Iranian and Russian presidents, as well as holding talks on regional developments, following up on the progress of the agreements reached in the joint commission, and discussing the latest status of the North-South Corridor, according to Jalali.

On Monday, the top Iranian diplomat said that he will meet his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, soon.

