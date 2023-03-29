FM hopes Iran-Russia coop. deal to be finalized in a month

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov stressed that Iran-Russia relations are on the right track and Tehran and Moscow are enjoying progressing ties.

Stating that the high-ranking delegations of the two countries are exchanging opinions on various issues at different levels, the top Iranian diplomat stated that the Iranian and Russian presidents are in continuous and direct contact with each other.

Thanking the Russian side for finalizing the discussions over the strategic and long-term cooperation agreement between the two countries, Amir-Abdollahian stated that Tehran also discussed the agreement, adding, "I hope that in less than a month, the legal department of the foreign ministry of the two countries will make the final revision of this agreement."

Saying that Iran and Russia are in the final step of signing the long-term cooperation agreement, the Iranian foreign minister stressed, "Our cooperation in regional and international organizations continues well."

Sergey Lavrov, for his part, felicitated his Iranian counterpart on the occasion of Nowruz and the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.

The top Russian diplomat also expressed hope that in less than a month, the legal department of the foreign ministry of the two countries will make the final revision of the treaty.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Lavrov expressed satisfaction over the fact that bilateral relations and exchanges between Tehran and Moscow have increased in political, commercial, investment, and economic fields.

"In the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation, relations have grown steadily and we have close cooperation in international and regional affairs, and today all these issues are on the agenda of our negotiations," he stressed.

