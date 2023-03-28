Xi Jinping says China to support Saudi Arabia-Iran dialogue

"The Chinese side intends to continue supporting the ensuing dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran," China Central Television quoted the president as saying.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran played an important role in the strengthening of unity and cooperation in the region.

According to the Chinese leader, settling the differences through dialogue was in the interests of all countries and the expectations of the international community. "We hope that Saudi Arabia and Iran will adhere to the spirit of good neighborliness and continue to improve their relations on the basis of the results of the Beijing dialogue," Xi Jinping said, TASS reported.

Following the meeting of Rear Admiral Shamkhani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), and his Saudi Arabian counterpart in the Chinese capital recently, it was agreed that Tehran and Riadh resume diplomatic ties after 7 years.

They also agreed to resume cooperation on security, trade and investment and agreed to respect each other's sovereignty and not interfere in internal affairs.

