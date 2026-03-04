Iran dismantles US-Israeli armed mercenaries 

Following the information received, the country’s Ministry of Intelligence identified and arrested several US-Israeli armed mercenaries who were planning to carry out terrorist attacks against the country.

Following the operations, 11 Kalashnikov weapons along with a great amount of cartridge as well as a star-link device were seized and confiscated by the intelligence forces of the ministry.

The ministry announced that it will confront mercenaries decisively to foil their malicious objectives.

