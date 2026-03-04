  1. Politics
Mar 4, 2026, 2:55 PM

Iran dismantles US-Israeli armed mercenaries 

Iran dismantles US-Israeli armed mercenaries 

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence dismantled a terrorist cell of US-Israeli mercenaries who were planning to carry out terrorist attacks against the country. 

Following the information received, the country’s Ministry of Intelligence identified and arrested several US-Israeli armed mercenaries who were planning to carry out terrorist attacks against the country. 

Following the operations, 11 Kalashnikov weapons along with a great amount of cartridge as well as a star-link device were seized and confiscated by the intelligence forces of the ministry. 

The ministry announced that it will confront mercenaries decisively to foil their malicious objectives.

MNA 

News ID 242336

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News