Iran targets USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier

The Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced in its seventh statement on Operation “True Promise 4” that the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln was targeted with four ballistic missiles.

The statement described the strike as part of operations against American–Zionist targets.

The statement added that the powerful strikes delivered by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic have entered a new phase, asserting that land and sea will increasingly become “a graveyard for aggressor terrorists.”

It further noted that additional details and related information will be announced later.

MNA