Iran has thorough knowledge on enemy’s bases, resources: MP 

Spokesman for the Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Rezaei has emphasized that a considerable part of resources and installations of enemy are destroyed by the powerful Iranian armed forces daily.

Speaking in a session of the commission on Tuesday, he presented a comprehensive report on the recent developments in the country and in the world, stressing that the powerful Iranian armed forces will give a rushing response to the recent US-Israeli aggression against Iran which resulted in martyring Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamanei.

Rezaei vowed and ensured the noble people of the country that Iran will gain victory in the face of US-Israeli aggression.

The victories of the powerful Iranian armed forces are beyond expectations, he said, adding, “Members of the commission are thankful for the braveries of the Iranian forces in giving a remorseful and regrettable response to the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.”

