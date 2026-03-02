Iran, Armenia FMs discuss war developments

In a phone call with his Armenian counterpart on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the current confrontation with the United States and Israel as a "full-scale war," following the Israeli-American illegal act of aggression.

According to a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi emphasized that the Israeli-American attack, which occurred in the midst of ongoing negotiations, was "unjustifiable." He confirmed that Iran has responded by striking occupied territories and U.S. bases in the region.

He stressed that Tehran is prepared to defend itself for as long as necessary, vowing that it will take revenge for the blood of the martyred leader.

For his part, Mirzoyan offered condolences over the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei and Iranian civilians, including women and children.

Mirzoyan also expressed Yerevan’s readiness to provide any necessary humanitarian assistance amid the escalating crisis. He voiced hope that the current situation could be resolved through diplomatic channels.

MNA