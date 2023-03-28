  1. Politics
Iranian, Qatari ministers confer on bilateral cooperation

TEHRAN, Mar. 28 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a meeting with the assistant foreign minister for regional affairs of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi discussed Tehran-Doha bilateral cooperation.

The Iranian foreign minister held a meeting with the assistant foreign minister for regional affairs of Qatar on Monday to discuss regional and international issues, as well as Iran-Qatar ties.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in bilateral, regional, and international arenas.

Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, for his part, hailed the favorable relations between Iran and Qatar.

The Qatari minister also called for the continuation of the consultations on regional and international issues, as well as developing Tehran-Doha relations in different fields.

