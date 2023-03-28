Iranian, Qatari ministers confer on bilateral cooperation

The Iranian foreign minister held a meeting with the assistant foreign minister for regional affairs of Qatar on Monday to discuss regional and international issues, as well as Iran-Qatar ties.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in bilateral, regional, and international arenas.

Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, for his part, hailed the favorable relations between Iran and Qatar.

The Qatari minister also called for the continuation of the consultations on regional and international issues, as well as developing Tehran-Doha relations in different fields.

MP/FNA14020107000683