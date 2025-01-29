Iran received no message from US

Answering a question about whether the US has sent any message to the Islamic Republic, Pezeshkian told reporters, "No, we have not received a message so far."

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Sky News in the Iranian capital, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that although he was prepared to listen to Trump, it would take a lot more than that for Iran to be convinced it should begin negotiations with the US towards a deal, given what happened in the past.

"The situation is different and much more difficult than the previous time," he said. "Lots of things should be done by the other side to buy our confidence… We haven't heard anything but the 'nice' word, and this is obviously not enough."

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump illegally pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled that he is ready to resurrect the agreement.

Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US, and France have been in talks with Iran since April 2021 to reinstate the deal.

The talks to salvage the JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions.

The negotiations have been at a standstill since August due to Washington’s insistence on its hard-nosed position of not removing all the sanctions that were slapped on the Islamic Republic by the previous Trump administration. Iran maintains it is necessary for the other side to offer some guarantees that it will remain committed to any agreement that is reached.

