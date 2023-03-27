Iran FM holds phone calls with Libyan, Malaysia counterparts

AmirAbdollahian in his Sunday phone talk with Lybian Foreign Minister Najla Mohammed El Mangoush congratulated the blessed Ramadan month.

The top Iranian top diplomat also invited his Libyan counterpart to pay a visit to Iran at her earliest convenience, which was welcomed by her.

The reopening of the two countries' embassies in each other's capital cities was another issue of their talks, which has been delayed because of the special conditions in Libya after its former regime's downfall.

The Iranian top diplomat also held a phone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Zambry Abdul Kadir to discuss mutual, regional and international affairs.

Amir-Abdollahian congratulated his Malaysian counterpart on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, noting that both Muslim countries enjoy abundant commonalities.

The top Iranian diplomat expressed hope that the relationship between Iran and Malaysia will expand in all sectors.

He also appreciated the Malaysian government for its support for Palestine and recalled the coming international Quds Day on the last Friday of Ramadan, underlining that the Islamic states should do effective measures to assist the Palestinian people.

Abdul Kadir, for his part, felicitated the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Malaysian FM described Iran as a main trade partner, expressing hope that the bilateral ties expand more than before.

He also noted that the restoration of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran can end up in the improvement of peace and stability in the West Asia region.

The two sides also discussed other developments such as Afghanistan’s situation and the war in Ukraine.

