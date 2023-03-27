Amir-Abdollahian says he will meet Russia's Lavrov soon

He made the announcement in a tweet early Monday, saying, "I will meet with the Russian Foreign Minister in Moscow soon."

He also pointed to his phone calls with the foreign ministers of Austria, Australia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, UAE, Switzerland, Pakistan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Libya and Syria, adding that realization of the administration's balanced foreign policy and dynamic diplomacy is on the right track.

Iran’s current administration, led by President Ebrahim Raeisi, is pursuing a policy of mending rifts and boosting relations with neighboring, regional and trans-regional states.

