Iranian, Russian FMs hold talks in Moscow

Iran-Russia bilateral ties, international and regional issues, as well as the talks on reviving the JCPOA deal and lifting anti-Iran sanctions were among the topics discussed by Amir-Abdollahian and Lavrov during the meeting.

No further details were released so far.

Amir-Abdollahian arrived at the Russian capital early Wednesday.

According to the Iranian foreign minister's remarks upon his arrival in Moscow, he is also scheduled to hold a meeting with the members of The Committee on International Affairs of the State Duma during his Moscow visit.

Amir-Abdollahian's visit to Russia is aimed at pursuing the agreements made between the Iranian and Russian presidents, as well as holding talks on regional developments, following up on the progress of the agreements reached in the joint commission, and discussing the latest status of the North-South Corridor, according to a tweet posted by Tehran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali on Tuesday morning.

