Iran never forgets, forgives massacre of ‘Minabi Angels’

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Baghaei wrote, “In memory of the Minabi angels, I held a press briefing on Tuesday morning in one of the classes of the Shahid Mallati School on Iran Street.”

“This school was severely damaged due to the US and Israeli missile attack and has been taken out of the education system, but the spirit of vitality, hope, and enthusiasm was evident in the doors, walls, and corridors,” he wrote.

“We will repair the walls, floors, and ceilings of this school, and rebuild the Shajareh Tayebeh school from scratch, while forever remembering the 175 noble Minabi angels. Iranians will never forget or forgive these crimes,” Baghaei stated.

In Israel’s terrorist attack on the Shajareh Tayebeh elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, on Saturday morning, 168 children were martyred and 95 others were wounded.

MNA