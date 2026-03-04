Iran warns Israel against attack on its missions in Lebanon

The source told Tehran-based Tasnim news agency that if any move is taken by the Israeli regime against Iranian diplomatic missions or the country’s diplomats in Lebanon, there will be similar measures against Israeli individuals and centers affiliated to the Zionist regime in other countries.

The warning comes as the Tel Aviv regime has launched strikes against Lebanon, targeting civilians in southern areas of the country as well as the capital Beirut.

In response to the Israeli aggression, the resistance movement Hezbollah has resumed its resistance operations, carrying out drone and rocket attacks against Israeli military centers.

MNA/TSN