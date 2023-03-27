No restriction on Iran ties expansion with neighboring states

The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) made the remarks in a meeting with the Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi in Tehran on Monday.

"It is necessary to improve the level of trade and commercial cooperation [between Iran and Qatar] as well as joint activities in the field of implementing infrastructure projects by removing the existing obstacles," said Shamkhani.

"Within the framework of the neighborhood diplomacy strategy pursued by Mr. Raeisi's administration, the development of comprehensive cooperation with neighboring countries is Iran's main priority in foreign relations," he added.

The top Iranian security official noted that some extra-regional countries seek to create misunderstandings in the relations between Iran and Qatar by abusing suspicious events, and it is necessary for the two countries to deal with this process with full vigilance.

Expressing satisfaction with the agreement reached between Iran and Saudi Arabia to normalize relations, the Qatari minister, for his part, said that the development of comprehensive relations with Iran is among the priorities of Qatar's foreign policy.

MNA/NourNews