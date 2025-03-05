  1. Politics
Mar 5, 2025, 7:48 AM

Russia, US to hold talks on Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Russia and the United States will hold talks on Iran, a Kremlin aide has said, after a report claimed that President Trump had asked President Putin to mediate with Tehran in negotiations about its nuclear programme.

Yuri Ushakov, who advises Putin on foreign policy, said that American and Russian officials had agreed to hold the Iran talks during their recent meeting in Saudi Arabia, The Times reported.

“We discussed the situation around Iran and agreed to hold separate talks on this matter,” said Ushakov, who was a member of the Russian delegation.

A week after the US-Russia talks in Riyadh, Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, travelled to Iran for talks with Abbas Araghchi, Tehran’s top diplomat.

