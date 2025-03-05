Russia, US to hold talks on Iran

Yuri Ushakov, who advises Putin on foreign policy, said that American and Russian officials had agreed to hold the Iran talks during their recent meeting in Saudi Arabia, The Times reported.

“We discussed the situation around Iran and agreed to hold separate talks on this matter,” said Ushakov, who was a member of the Russian delegation.

A week after the US-Russia talks in Riyadh, Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, travelled to Iran for talks with Abbas Araghchi, Tehran’s top diplomat.

