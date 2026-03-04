  1. Politics
Ayat. Sistani office denounces US-Israel aggression on Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) –The office of Iraq’s top Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on Wednesday strongly condemned the ongoing US-Israeli military aggression against Iran, warning the dire consequences of the war for the region and the world.

In a statement on Wednesday, it said that the recent US-Israeli attacks against Iran resulted in martyrdom of several civilians, including top military commanders, dozens of innocent children and other civilians.

The scope of the military aggression has expanded to several other countries. 

The Office of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani warned that “the unilateral and independent decision by a member of the United Nations Security Council to launch a full-scale war against another United Nations member state in order to impose specific conditions or overthrow its political system — in addition to violating international charters — constitutes a very dangerous precedent.”

It said such action would carry grave regional and international consequences, likely trigger widespread chaos and prolonged instability, intensify the suffering of people across the region and harm the interests of others.

While denouncing the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, Ayatollah Sistani called on all involved parties and the world countries, especially Islamic states to make their utmost efforts for immediate stopping of the war and find a peaceful solution for Iran’s nuclear file based on the international laws.

