Iran strongly condemns crackdown on French protesters

"We strongly condemn the suppression of the peaceful demonstrations of the French people," the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a tweet on Friday.

"We call on the French government to respect human rights and avoid resorting to force against the people of the country who peacefully seek their demands," Amir-Abdollahian added.

Hundreds of protesters were arrested by the French security forces after more than one million people took part in a nationwide protest against French president Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms.

Media reported that the porch of the Bordeaux town hall, where King Charles III is set to be received early next week, was set on fire Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that the workers unions have called for their next demonstrations on Tuesday, the day that would coincide with King Charles III's state visit to the country.

The demonstrations that have entered its ninth day, mostly peaceful, have severely disrupted train and air travel.

It is believed that between one and 3.5 million people took part in nationwide demonstrations in 300 cities on Thursday.

