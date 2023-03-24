  1. Politics
Mar 24, 2023, 5:19 PM

FM:

Iran strongly condemns crackdown on French protesters

Iran strongly condemns crackdown on French protesters

TEHRAN, Mar. 24 (MNA) – Iranian foreign minister has said that the Iranian foreign ministry strongly condemns the French police's use of force against peaceful protesters.

"We strongly condemn the suppression of the peaceful demonstrations of the French people," the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a tweet on Friday.

"We call on the French government to respect human rights and avoid resorting to force against the people of the country who peacefully seek their demands," Amir-Abdollahian added.

Hundreds of protesters were arrested by the French security forces after more than one million people took part in a nationwide protest against French president Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms.

Media reported that the porch of the Bordeaux town hall, where King Charles III is set to be received early next week, was set on fire Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that the workers unions have called for their next demonstrations on Tuesday, the day that would coincide with King Charles III's state visit to the country.

The demonstrations that have entered its ninth day, mostly peaceful, have severely disrupted train and air travel.

It is believed that between one and 3.5 million people took part in nationwide demonstrations in 300 cities on Thursday.

MNA

News Code 198785

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News