Iran-Qatar bilateral trade could hit $3bn by 2025: official

Director General of West Asia department of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), Farzad Piltan told Mehr correspondent said that the revival of trade relations between Iran and Qatar has begun a few months ago after talks between the two sides and the end restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"In the negotiations between Iranian and Qatari officials in the last Iranian year of 1401, the issue of trade infrastructure, including the facilitation of sea transportation of goods, was raised and there will be an improvement in that regard in the future by using the capacity of the private sectors of the two countries," Piltan said.

"We are planning to be active in the field of marketing along with the presence of [Iranian] private companies in international exhibitions in Qatar. We intend to help our companies have a good and active presence in the Qatar market through the Iranian embassy in Qatar and the commercial attaché in Iran's embassy in Doha,"' the TOPI official said.

"Over the previous months, the Iran-Qatar trade center was opened in Doha, with the help of which the Iranian companies will get into Qatar's market," Piltan added.

"It is estimated and planned that the trade between Iran and Qatar will reach $3 billion by 1404 (2035), which includes exports, imports, joint investment, transit, re-exports and joint production," he went on to predict.

"Government officials of both countries are negotiating and are continuously providing infrastructure to achieve that target," Piltan continued.

"Transportation infrastructures, joint investment, currency exchange, development of cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries, establishment of export management companies and similar measures are on the agenda in order to reach that goal by 2025," the TPOI Director General of West Asia department concluded.

