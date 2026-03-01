  1. Politics
Mar 1, 2026, 7:02 AM

Ayatollah Khamenei martyred in Israeli-American strikes

Ayatollah Khamenei martyred in Israeli-American strikes

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was martyred in Israeli-American strikes on Iran.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution was martyred at his workplace in the Leader’s Office (Beit-e Rahbari).

At the moment of his martyrdom, he was carrying out his assigned duties and was present at his workplace (his office). This cowardly attack occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Media outlets affiliated with the Zionist regime had repeatedly claimed that, out of fear of assassination, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution was living in a secure and secret location.

His martyrdom at his workplace once again proved the falsity of these claims and the enemy’s psychological warfare, and demonstrated that he always stood among the people and at the front line of responsibility, fearlessly and courageously resisting arrogance.

MNA

News ID 242253

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Comments

    • IR 08:11 - 2026/03/01
      2 1
      Reply
      Its time for the iranian nukes
    • IR 08:12 - 2026/03/01
      1 1
      Reply
      Iran needs to take out americans and zionists and dont stop the war
    • IR 08:30 - 2026/03/01
      0 1
      Reply
      Where are irans nukes?
    • IR 10:04 - 2026/03/01
      0 1
      Reply
      The biggest regret is that iran doesnt have nukes and intercontinental ballistic missiles Its regretful that iran was hindered to be safe
    • IR 10:36 - 2026/03/01
      2 1
      Reply
      Finally iran can hopefully have rational politics and get nuclear weapons for defense

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News