Ayatollah Khamenei martyred in Israeli-American strikes

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution was martyred at his workplace in the Leader’s Office (Beit-e Rahbari).

At the moment of his martyrdom, he was carrying out his assigned duties and was present at his workplace (his office). This cowardly attack occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Media outlets affiliated with the Zionist regime had repeatedly claimed that, out of fear of assassination, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution was living in a secure and secret location.

His martyrdom at his workplace once again proved the falsity of these claims and the enemy’s psychological warfare, and demonstrated that he always stood among the people and at the front line of responsibility, fearlessly and courageously resisting arrogance.

MNA