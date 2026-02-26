Iran to not back down in nuclear talks with US: Lawmaker

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Thursday, Fada Hossein Maleki, a Member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, emphasized that Iran’s nuclear negotiating delegation stands firmly and will not back down against the US's excessive demands.

Turning to the indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington, the lawmaker underlined that the intention of the United States and other enemies of Iran is to divide and disintegrate the country and nothing else.

Iranian people, under the wise leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, have foiled the conspiracies orchestrated by enemies of the country since the Islamic Revolution, and this time, they will frustrate the enemy as well, he stressed.

He went on to say that some regional countries and international organizations, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), explicitly stood by the Islamic Republic of Iran, and that is considered a heavy blow to the United States.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the US movements in the region, emphasizing that many countries in the region became confused after the US sent its naval assets to the region, but Iran, relying on its powerful armed forces (Army and IRGC Navy forces), demonstrated its deterrence against threats.

The Iranian delegation has fulfilled its duties well with authority in the negotiations process, and the other side has understood well that the Iranian negotiating team stands strong and will not back down from its positions, he concluded.

