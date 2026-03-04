  1. Politics
Iran launches 17th wave of True Promise Operation 

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Iranian armed forces conducted the seventeenth wave of the True Promise Operation 4 on Wednesday afternoon.

The local Iranian media have released video footages of the launch of missiles by the armed forces by the IRGC Aerospace Force.

The Zionist regime and US regime launched an aggression on Iran which has drawn crushing response on the part of the Iranian armed forces. 

The US and Israeli regime's military bases in the region have come under drone and missile attacks.

The attacks on the US aggressor regime's interests have sent oil prices to the highest since last year.

