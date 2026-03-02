Iran to determine the end of war

"We've had two decades to study defeats of the U.S. military to our immediate east and west. We've incorporated lessons accordingly," Araghchi wrote on X.
"Bombings in our capital have no impact on our ability to conduct war. Decentralized Mosaic Defense enables us to decide when—and how—war will end," he concluded.
TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that Tehran would be the one who decides when and how the war will end.
