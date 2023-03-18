Iran-Saudi detente to cement Muslim world's standing

The Turkish foreign minister says he is confident a recent deal signed between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore relations after seven years of estrangement will strengthen the Muslim world and boost synergy among Muslim states to help resolve regional issues.

In a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday, Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey welcomes the China-brokered agreement between Tehran and Riyadh.

The top Iranian diplomat, for his part, said positive interaction among the neighboring and regional countries would prepare the ground for the development of peace and security in the region as well as synergy in the international scene.

The top Iranian and Turkish diplomats also exchanged views about the expansion of relations and issues of common interests in regional fields.

After several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia finally clinched a deal on March 10 to restore diplomatic relations and re-open embassies and missions within two months.

MNA/PR