  1. Politics
Mar 12, 2023, 8:00 AM

UN mission:

Iran-Saudi detente stands to speed up ceasefire in Yemen

Iran-Saudi detente stands to speed up ceasefire in Yemen

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations says the recent conclusion of a detente deal between the country and Saudi Arabia stands to contribute to the realization of a ceasefire in Yemen.

The New York-based mission issued the remarks in a statement on Saturday, a day after the two sides arrived at the agreement in Beijing under Chinese mediation.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Iran in January 2016 after Iranian protesters, enraged by the execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr by the Saudi government, stormed its embassy in Tehran. In line with the deal, though, the two sides are slated to restore their diplomatic relations within two months and reopen their respective embassies.

The statement by the Iranian mission said the reinstatement of the ties would have "positive" implications on the three bilateral, regional, and international levels, including as far as relations across the Muslim world were concerned.

"It appears [therefore] that re-establishment of political relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia will accelerate the achievement of ceasefire in Yemen, initiation of popular negotiations there, and formation of an inclusive national government in the [war-battered] country," it noted, Press TV reported.

MNA/PR

News Code 198381

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News