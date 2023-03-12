Iran-Saudi detente stands to speed up ceasefire in Yemen

The New York-based mission issued the remarks in a statement on Saturday, a day after the two sides arrived at the agreement in Beijing under Chinese mediation.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Iran in January 2016 after Iranian protesters, enraged by the execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr by the Saudi government, stormed its embassy in Tehran. In line with the deal, though, the two sides are slated to restore their diplomatic relations within two months and reopen their respective embassies.

The statement by the Iranian mission said the reinstatement of the ties would have "positive" implications on the three bilateral, regional, and international levels, including as far as relations across the Muslim world were concerned.

"It appears [therefore] that re-establishment of political relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia will accelerate the achievement of ceasefire in Yemen, initiation of popular negotiations there, and formation of an inclusive national government in the [war-battered] country," it noted, Press TV reported.

MNA/PR