Iran determined to enhance cooperation with Sri Lanka: FM

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, during the phone conversation with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry, said that Iran is determined to enhance cooperation with Sri Lanka.

He also stressed the need for the implementation of the agreements the two sides have already reached to expand relations.

Sabry, for his part, hailed “friendly and good” ties between the two countries, and expressed gratitude for the Islamic Republic’s cooperation with the government and people of Sri Lanka.

He also emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

