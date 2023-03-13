Iran supports political solution for Yemen crisis

In the meeting with Grundberg in Tehran, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the political solution for the Yemeni crisis.

The top Iranian diplomat announced his support for the continuation of the ceasefire, the lifting of the blockade and the political settlement of the Yemeni crisis based on the humanitarian ground and within the framework of the intra-Yemeni talks. He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports any dialogue that will ensure peace and stability in Yemen and expressed Iran's support for the efforts of the UN Secretary-General and his special envoy for Yemen in that regard.

Hans Grundberg, for his part called for the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the efforts of the United Nations regarding peace in Yemen and stressed that the United Nations is serious about focusing on a political solution to solve the crisis in Yemen.