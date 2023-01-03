Iran strongly condemns desecration of Al-Aqsa by Zionist min.

In a statement on Tuesday, Nasser Kan'ani, the spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry described any desecration of the sacred sites in occupied Palestine, including Al-Aqsa Mosque, as an example of the violation of international laws and an insult to the values and sanctities of the Muslims in the world that will receive the reaction of the Muslim nations.

While praising the resistance of the Palestinian people, the spokesperson warned against the adventurism and provocative actions of the new cabinet of the usurping Zionist regime and emphasized the Palestinian liberation cause and holy Quds as the first priority for the Islamic world.

Kan'ani called on the freedom-seeking people in the world, especially the Islamic nations and governments to act in a united front to defend the holy Quds and confront the aggressive actions of the Zionist occupying regime.

He also called on the international community and relevant international bodies, including the United Nations, to fulfill their legal duty in this regard and prevent the aggression and brutal actions of the aggressor and racist Zionist regime against the Palestinian people and the Muslims' sacred sites.

MNA