Resistance forces conduct fresh operations against Zionists

Issuing a statement on Sunday morning, Al-Quds Brigades, an armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement, announced that its forces have carried out anti-Zionist operations in the Qabatiya region in Jenin city in the West Bank.

Resistance forces attacked the Zionist troops in Qabatiya and shit at them in different areas in the region.

Palestinian sources have published the following video from the clashes between Zionist troops and Resistance forces in the Qabatiya region:

Meanwhile, news sources announced that a group of Zionist settlers on Sunday morning raided the Al Aqsa Mosque with the military support of the Israeli regime security forces.

In recent days, on the occasion of Hanukkah, the Zionists have carried out several raids against the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

