Pakistan condemns Israeli minister’s storming of Al-Aqsa

In a statement, the country’s Foreign Ministry said that Al-Aqsa is a holy site revered by Muslims around the world, and violation of its sanctity offends the religious sensitivities of Muslims and inflames an already tense situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

"Israel must cease its illegal actions and respect the sanctity of Muslim religious sites in the occupied Palestinian territories," said the ministry, according to Anadolu Agency.

Islamabad reiterated its support for the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people and called for “a viable, independent, and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.”

The Israeli regime's minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's action has drawn widespread condemnation from around the world. For example, the German government called the move a provocation.

MNA