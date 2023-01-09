Kan'ani lambasts Joe Biden racist remarks

Joe Biden calls all countries the patch of American jeans, Nasser Kan'ani wrote in a tweet.

Josep Borrell also considers Europe a garden and the rest of the world a Jungle, he added.

"Their arrogant behavior towards other countries and nations of the world is a practical translation of these (racist) thoughts and words," Kan'ani stated.

Joe Biden has a decades-long habit of making overtly racist remarks and taking discriminatory positions.

"I've traveled to over 140 countries around the world. I say - I'll paraphrase the phrase of my old neighborhood: The rest of the countries, the world is not a patch in our jeans, if we do what we wanna do, we need to do," Biden recently claimed while speaking at an event.

Earlier, in a speech in Belgium in October, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell described the world outside Europe as a potentially violent "jungle".

MP