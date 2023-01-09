  1. Politics
Kan'ani lambasts Joe Biden racist remarks

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Referring to the recent racist statements of US president Joe Biden, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that racist thoughts are apparent in the speech of human rights claimants.

Joe Biden calls all countries the patch of American jeans, Nasser Kan'ani wrote in a tweet.

Josep Borrell also considers Europe a garden and the rest of the world a Jungle, he added.

"Their arrogant behavior towards other countries and nations of the world is a practical translation of these (racist) thoughts and words," Kan'ani stated.

Joe Biden has a decades-long habit of making overtly racist remarks and taking discriminatory positions.

"I've traveled to over 140 countries around the world. I say - I'll paraphrase the phrase of my old neighborhood: The rest of the countries, the world is not a patch in our jeans, if we do what we wanna do, we need to do," Biden recently claimed while speaking at an event.

Earlier, in a speech in Belgium in October, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell described the world outside Europe as a potentially violent "jungle".

