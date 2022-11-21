Fierce clashes break out between Palestinians, Zionists in WB

Local sources reported the sound of heavy armed clashes in the south of Jenin following which the Zionist reinforcements forces were dispatched to the area and these intense clashes continued.

The sources added that following the clashes and the shooting of Palestinian fighters, the Zionist soldiers retreated from the area.

Skirmishes also break out between the Israeli regime forces and the Palestinian forces in a neighborhood in the Occupied al-Quds as well. Local sources said that Palestinian youths threw incendiary materials at Zionists while fighting with the occupying forces.

Zionist forces detained two Palestinians and beat another Palestinian youth in a neighborhood in the old part of the Occupied al-Quds. Two other Palestinians were arrested by the Zionists in Ramallah and Jenin.

Some of the intelligence forces of the Zionist regime also raided a neighborhood in Silwan, located south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Palestinian sources also reported that an improvised bomb was thrown at a watch tower of the Zionist regime in the northwest of Ramallah.

Zionist soldiers also destroyed the house of a Palestinian citizen in the Occupied al-Quds under the pretext of not having a construction permit.

Later on Monday, Palestinian sources reported that a Palestinian youth was martyred due to the severe injuries he sustained during the raid of Zionist troops on Jenin.

