No. of wounded in Quds operations rises to 47 people

The media of the Zionist regime announced on Wednesday that the final number of injured in today’s operations launched by the Palestinians against the radical Zionists in the Occupied Lands is 47 people.

According to these media reports, 23 of the injured are still in the hospital and the condition of three of them is critical.

The media of the Zionist regime also announced that, in addition to the mentioned number, one Zionist has also been killed as a result of this operation.

Media sources had previously announced that the Quds operation resulted in the injury of 22 Zionists and the death of another Zionist.

Two powerful explosions hit the main bus terminal in Ramot intersection in the west of the Occupied Lands.

After these two explosions in Al-Quds the Palestinian Resistance groups emphasized in separate statements that this courageous operation is a natural response to the crimes and aggressions of the occupying regime of Israel and its Zionist settlers in the Occupied Lands, Al-Aqsa Mosque and other Palestinian cities and towns.

