Resistance forces carry out 15 operations against Zionists

Several clashes broke out between the Resistance fighters and the Israeli regime's troops in Silwan village near the occupied al-Quds and areas in the city of Ramallah.

Resistance forces targeted Israeli regime checkpoints in Jenin, Dothan, and Jalamah. They also shot at the Zionists' checkpoint in Bayt Furik and threw Molotov cocktails at the Israeli regime's Huwara military center.

Skirmishes were also reported between the Zionists and Palestinians in Al Khalil and the Al Aroub refugee camp.

In response to the Zionists' crimes in various areas of the West Bank, anti-Zionist operations have increased sharply in recent months.

MP/IRN84991985