Tehran strongly condemns Zionist attacks on Gaza, Lebanon

Kan'ani described the continuation of the desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the brutal attack of the Zionists on Palestinian worshipers as a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon, and a gross violation of the principles of international law and human rights.

He called for an effective and deterrent response from the international community and responsible international bodies to the aggressive actions of the usurping Zionist regime.

Kan'ani emphasized the need for Islamic governments to take a strong and coherent position in support of the oppressed Palestinian nation, prevent the repetition of the desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and stop the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime.

RHM/