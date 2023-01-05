Haniyeh urges heads of Islamic countries to defend Al Aqsa

In this message, Haniyeh called for immediate and constructive action to save the Al-Aqsa Mosque and stop the invasions and sinister plans of the Zionists against the holy place.

The new Israeli regime's cabinet (which is believed to be very extremist) has intensified the aggression against the Al-Aqsa Mosque through the attacks of the regime's Minister of National Security with political and religious excuses, Haniyeh mentions in his letter.

Haniyeh stressed that such dangerous actions should not be accepted under any circumstances, adding that such actions will rise another conflict in Palestine which its consequences will spread through the entire region.

Noting that the Zionists' goal is to divide the Al-Aqsa Mosque between Muslims and Jews, Haniyeh emphasized that the Palestinian nation and the Resistance fighters as well as the entire ummah will not allow such a thing to happen.

The Hamas chief also touched upon other crimes of the new Zionist cabinet including the continuation of detaining Palestinian people, building more settlements, executions, ignoring the rights of Palestinians in the 1948 Occupied territories, the blockade of Gaza, and disregarding the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homeland.

"Today, we want you to take a clear and decisive position against the radical policies of the Zionist regime's cabinet, which is creating a new wave of occupation and settlement building based on Talmudic ideology with the aim of eliminating the rights of the Palestinian nation and controlling its (Palestine's) land and holy sites, and making it Jewish and turning Al-Aqsa Mosque into its so-called temple," Haniyeh told the heads of the Islamic countries.

He stated that countering such crimes and aggressions of the Zionists under the direct support of the cabinet and its security services requires solidarity between the Arab and Islamic countries.

Any delay in this regard will benefit the Zionist enemy and its sinister goals, Haniyeh stressed.

MP/5673619