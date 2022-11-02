Palestinian conduct new operation against Zionists (+VIDEO)

During the operation, a Zionist military force was run over by a car and then attacked with knives.

The preparator of the operation was martyred after being shot by the Israeli regime's forces.

News sources also added that the Zionists have launched a raid on different areas of the Occupied al-Quds last night.

Zionist forces attack Palestinian citizens and a mosque in Jabel Mukaber located in the southeast of al-Quds.

Clashes were also reported between several Palestinians and the Israeli regime's forces near the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Zionist troops on early Wednesday arrested a number of Palestinians in Bethlehem, according to the reports.

MNA/5622687/5622634