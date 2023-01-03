Netanyahu's UAE visit cancelled after Aqsa desecration

In a show of support for Palestine's holy sites, the UAE rulers reportedly decided to cancel the previously announced by the Israeli regime's prime minister Netanyahu to visit their country after the visit of Israel's extreme-right firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir to Al Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday.

The visit, the first for Netanyahu since he became prime minister was expected to take place as early as next week, according to AFP.

But the visit of far-right Zionist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to Al Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday had changed all that. He is the new security minister in the Netanyahu cabinet and was condemned by Arab countries including Saudi Arabia and the UAE with the latter issuing a strongly-worded statement against the visit “serious and provocative violations.”

Waqf guards told AFP that Ben-Gvir was accompanied by units of the Israeli regime's security forces, while a drone hovered above the holy site.

Some Arab rulers including those of UAE and Bahrain have normalized their ties with the Zionist Israeli regime despite huge condemnation from their Muslim nations.

Jordan also summoned the regime's ambassador over the Aqsa desecration.

