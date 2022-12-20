Mehran border registers 55% increase in foreign transit

According to Zahedin Cheshmeh-Khavar, a total of 75,972 tons of foreign goods were transited from the Mehran Border Terminal, located in Ilam Province along Iran’s border with Iraq, during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Nov. 21), registering a 55% rise compared with the corresponding period of last year.

“A total of 4,487 transit trucks crossed this border during the period,” he was also quoted as saying by the news portal of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

He added that 4.56 million passengers crossed the border during the period, including 3.99 million Iranians and 571,184 foreign nationals, Financial Tribune reported.

MNA/PR