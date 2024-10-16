The British government has imposed fresh sanctions on several Iranian military figures and organizations in retaliation to Iran's legitimate reaction through conducting “Operation True Promise 2” to the aggressive actions of the Zionist regime.

In a statement published on the British government's website, the British Foreign Office announced that it had sanctioned Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army and a member of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Major-General Mohammad-Hossein Dadras, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army, Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, the Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Air Force, Brigadier General Mohammad Kazemi, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Chief, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, the Head of the Joint Staff of the Iranian Army and Deputy Chief for Coordination of the Iranian Army, General Ali-Mohammad Naini, the IRGC Spokesperson.

The UK government also sanctioned the Iranian Space Agency.

The accusation against certain individuals, including military personnel, is that military aircraft transferred equipment to Russia during the war in Ukraine, which is unrelated to Operation True Promise 2. It is believed that the collective power of the Iranian army was undoubtedly the main reason for this ill-considered move by Britain.

As a colonial country, Britain has a history filled with humiliation and oppression of other nations, reflecting its hegemonic spirit.

From the opium wars to the division of Africa, Britain has consistently used its military and economic power to seize resources from other countries for its own benefit.

Under the guise of expanding civilization, the UK has destroyed indigenous cultures and societies. They have presented themselves as saviors when in reality, they only pursue their own interests.

Britain's colonial behaviors have not only led to the humiliation of nations but have also had destructive effects on the social and economic structure of the colonized countries.

***End of colonial era in world

Today, other nations are more aware, and Britain cannot exploit them as much as it did in the past.

In 2024, the UK economy is facing several challenges that have significant implications for the daily lives of citizens and the overall state of the country.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted that the UK economy will only grow by 0.7% this year and 1.5% next year. This modest growth is expected to occur as the country moves towards a "soft landing", meaning that a rate hike by the central bank could lead to an economic slowdown.

The UK labor market is currently experiencing challenges. Despite the relatively low unemployment rate, there are wage pressures that could lead to inflation in the service sector.

Additionally, the cost of living in the country is constantly rising, negatively impacting people's purchasing power. Housing costs, especially in major cities like London, are very high, making it difficult for many families to meet their basic needs. The rising cost of public services and food prices are also adding economic pressure on households.

The UK economy faces long-term challenges such as an aging population and declining labor productivity. If domestic consumption fails to meet expectations, economic growth may be lower than anticipated.

The economic struggles in the UK in 2024 highlight the complexities and challenges the country must address to maintain its economic and social stability.

Meanwhile, sanctioning a popular army by a country facing numerous economic and social issues may not only be ineffective but could also potentially strengthen that army in many cases.

***Conclusion

The recent actions taken by yesterday's Great Britain, and today's old fox, in sanctioning the brave Iranian heroes are like a country that is doing its best to get noticed.

It's worth noting that the British sanctions list includes the spokesperson and deputy director of public relations for the IRGC. It's ironic that a country claiming to support freedom of information would sanction someone whose job is to provide information and explanations to the media.

However, by imposing sanctions on an army that is widely recognized around the world as a force for liberation, Britain will not enhance its reputation but rather diminish it.

