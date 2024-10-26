Iran rejects EU Parl. accusations on interference in Ukraine

In a statement, the European Parliament strongly condemned the baseless and unfounded accusations leveled by the representative of the European External Action Service and a limited number of members of the European Parliament at the meeting held on October 22.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, which is itself a victim of terrorist acts and has been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism especially ISIL, strongly rejects any accusations regarding the alleged involvement of entities linked to Iran in the so-called threats on the European soil.

While rejecting the claim that Iran sent missiles for use in the Ukrainian conflict, “we reiterate that the Islamic Republic of Iran's policy of neutrality towards the Ukrainian conflict is completely clear and supports resolving problems and disputes through diplomacy.”

EU member states are expected to practice maximum vigilance and act responsibly in the face of Iranophobic campaigns organized by third parties, especially the Zionist regime, whose goal is to completely destroy relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Europe, and to avoid any action that would further weaken and complicate the long-standing relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Europe, the statement added.

