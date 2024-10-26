Arab, Islamic ummah should stand up to Israel attack on Iran

The National Salvation Government of Yemen strongly condemns the Zionist regime's aggression against Iran, declaring its solidarity with the nation and government of this country which have been targeted due to their positions in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese nations.

The station added that Iran's positions regarding the support of the Palestinian cause are clear to everyone and this country's support for the resistance against the Zionist regime creates a glimmer of hope among the nations of the region.

The National Salvation Government of Yemen stated that the aggression of the Zionist regime against Iran was a desperate attempt to divert public opinion from its barbaric crimes and also to weaken the Axis of Resistance.

The statement urged the Arab and Islamic ummah to stand united against this aggression which has not only targeted Iran, but the entire region.

SD/6268855