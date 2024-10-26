Qatar strongly condemns Israeli strikes on Iran

Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of Israel's targeting of Iran, branding the attacks “a blatant violation of Iran's sovereignty and a clear breach of the principles of international law.”

The Qatari Foreign Ministry expressed “deep concern regarding the serious repercussions that may result from this escalation” and urged all concerned parties to “exercise restraint, resolve disputes through dialogue and peaceful means, and avoid anything that could destabilize security and stability in the region.”

“We emphasize our solidarity and support for Iran and persist in our position on the need for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.,” the ministry added.

At least two Iranian soldiers were killed Saturday when the Israeli army targeted Iranian military facilities in response to Iran's large-scale Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack on Israel.

Iranian military officials had previously warned that any attack from Israel would be drawn with a “harsher response.”

MNA