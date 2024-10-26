Life normal in Iran after air defense thwarts Israel attacks

Explosions were reported in some parts of the Iranian capital a couple of hours after the midnight Friday, with Iranian security forces saying they were due to the country's "air defense activity”.

Videos circulating online captured the Iranian air defense targeting “adversarial objects in the airspace surrounding Tehran province.”

Despite hyped-up reports of an Israeli aerial raid in mainstream media, Iranians began their week as usual.

Footage from the Imam Khomeini Port Special Economic Zone in Khuzestan showed the Bandar Imam Petrochemical Company (BIPC) undamaged, with no visible impact on the facility.

In Ilam province, videos similarly captured a calm, undisturbed atmosphere.

The scene was the same in Tehran, where residents were seen doing their regular morning exercises in Laleh Park, undeterred by Israel’s claims of strikes on Iranian military sites.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization announced that flights had resumed after a short interruption.

Footage from Mehrabad Airport in western Tehran showed operations running normally, with passengers moving through as usual.

The Ministry of Sports and Youth similarly confirmed that all sports events will proceed according to the predetermined schedule, extending gratitude to Iran’s armed forces for ensuring security.

The Tehran Oil Refining Company dismissed rumors of an Israeli attack on its facilities. “There has been no attack on the refinery, and operations are continuing as usual,” stated Shaker Khafaei, the company’s Head of Public Relations.

Meanwhile, the stock market opened on a positive note after days of decline, climbing 9,732 points in early trading.

After hitting a record high of 680,000 rials in the open market in recent days, the dollar fell versus the Iranian currency to around 650,000 rials by midday Saturday.

“Since early morning, we have seen no significant spike in gasoline consumption. The public’s confidence in the capability and strength of our armed forces has meant there was no rush to gas stations, resulting in a calm night at fuel stations,” said the spokesman for the Gas Stations Guild Reza Navaz, emphasizing the Israeli regime’s failure in “psychological operations.”

He said that thanks to the efforts of the armed forces and the prevailing security, the fuel supply and distribution network continues to operate as usual.

The Russian Embassy in Tehran also released a statement.

"The situation remains calm in the capital (Tehran) and other major cities. The Embassy and other Russian institutions continue their normal operations, with no reported injuries to Russian nationals.”

RHM/Press TV